Mentally In Maui, Muscle Beach Bears & Daddy Gear

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Gustavo (above), who was ready for the weekend.
DJ Jae Fusz is mentally in Maui for the summer:
Ramon Ventura wore his heart of his sleeve (and his chest, and his back…):
Sion Agami is ready with the ‘dad jokes’…
Firefighter Logan has a friend named Puddles:
Johnny Middlebrook was laughing in the streets:
Christian was giving you ‘bear on the beach’ energy:
Lyle Anthony WAS the rainbow:
Shomari Francis is THIS tall:
2023 has not left Johnny Sibilly bored (so far)…
Kevin Davis got a new outfit:
Shade Andrew worked it out in Dubai:
ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman got new headshots #MuyGuapo:
For the football fans:
Mr. Dnsk is ready for summer:
Sam Cushing offered this styling hack in how to tie a hoodie:
Yasser Marta’s thick, hairy thighs said ‘hello’…