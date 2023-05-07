Mentally In Maui, Muscle Beach Bears & Daddy Gear

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Gustavo (above), who was ready for the weekend.

DJ Jae Fusz is mentally in Maui for the summer:

Ramon Ventura wore his heart of his sleeve (and his chest, and his back…):

Sion Agami is ready with the ‘dad jokes’…

Firefighter Logan has a friend named Puddles:

Johnny Middlebrook was laughing in the streets:

Christian was giving you ‘bear on the beach’ energy:

Lyle Anthony WAS the rainbow:

Shomari Francis is THIS tall:

2023 has not left Johnny Sibilly bored (so far)…

Kevin Davis got a new outfit:

Shade Andrew worked it out in Dubai:

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman got new headshots #MuyGuapo:

For the football fans:

Mr. Dnsk is ready for summer:

Sam Cushing offered this styling hack in how to tie a hoodie:

Yasser Marta’s thick, hairy thighs said ‘hello’…