Merman Makes Splash as Hottie of the Week

Have you ever looked out into the ocean and there amid the crashing of the waves you see a mermaid, or a merman, splashing around as the sun sets behind them? Sounds nice, right? But me neither…until I came across Merman Thommy, a sign language interpreter by profession, but a merman by imagination. This gorgeous fantasy creates his life around the love of flipping his fin and glistening hair in the ocean.

You may have caught a rare sighting of this merman in Sacramento’s DiveBar where he swims underwater in the bar’s giant aquarium. Thommy, 34, shares daily snapshots of his nautical living across all social media platforms. He just wants to be part of your world! It is his sculpted body (yes, with human legs!) that makes a real splash–making Merman Thommy the first ever merman to be called Instinct Hottie of the Week!

Let take a plunge into the deep end and get to know Merman Thommy a bit more:

INSTINCT: When did you first become fascinated by mermaids/mermen/merpeople?

MERMAN THOMMY: I would love to be able to say that it was when I was a young boy and that it was Disney’s The Little Mermaid that brought this on. However, I owe it to the first time that I walked into The Divebar here in Sacramento and saw the mermaids swimming around suspended in the air above the bartenders in a 40-foot Saltwater Aquarium. It was mesmerizing!!!

INSTINCT: How do you keep your hair so lush and beautiful?

MT: At first I didn’t really take much care of it at all. It wasn’t until this year that I started really taking an interest in hair care, and actually taking the time to manage it with a new product I’ve been using called Olaplex. My hair gets damaged easily in saltwater and chlorine water and Olaplex does a great job of restoring it.

INSTINCT: What would you do if you learned merpeople existed?

MT: I get asked this often and I always say the same thing, we do exist and we are all over the place!!! We may not be the mythical mermaids you read about in fairytales, but we are the closest thing to making the believers and non believers put a smile on their face and bring the magic back to life.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

MT: I definitely would have to say,… what my “real” or “human” job is!!! The merman lifestyle and presence does look like it’s a full time job for me, and in all honesty, it is for all that goes into it. However, it isn’t what pays the bills for my lifestyle. With that said, I happen to be a full-time Sign Language Interpreter, and have learned how to juggle scheduling my busy personal life, interpreter work, merman photoshoots, and all else that comes at me… helping create the illusion of the merman lifestyle.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

MT: I would have to say my home life. It’s the one place where I can truly be me without judgement and the one place where all that matters is what I’m doing in the moment.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MT: My smile. However, it’s not just the way my teeth look, but it’s the happiness that I have to share with everyone around me that really makes it shine.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

MT: I would have to say my health and fitness lifestyle. So many people love to tell me how amazing it is and how hard it must be, but it’s just what keeps me happy. I know that on the days I don’t workout, or eat something that isn’t the best decision for myself, the consequence of becoming drowsy or unmotivated kicks in and takes over. I choose to fuel myself with the things that keep me going strong.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

MT: It’s not just about the look, but the way that you carry yourself and how you interact with others. My idea of sexy is to give people more than they expect. You will be surprised at how many times someone will do something nice for you out of the kindness of their heart, simply because it was unexpected.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

MT: Being able to breathe underwater. Just Kidding! All joking aside, my proudest moment is being able to inspire others to pursue their dreams. I’ve had so many people reach out for help or advice that it’s hard to keep track of them all. This is just one of many great things about this whole merman lifestyle!

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

MT: I’ve always wanted to travel the world and learn about other cultures. I know that it’s going to take a lot of work, time and money to be able to accomplish this, but it is something that I’m very passionate about, so I’m willing to give it my all. My dream is to be able to work with different communities around the world and help them in any way possible.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

MT: I have!!! Just over 14 years ago. The best part of my relationship is knowing that my other half is always there for me through thick and thin. We have gone through rough spots like most relationships, but it has given us a much stronger bond and I couldn’t see myself with anyone else. What I love most in my husband is his ability to make me smile and laugh when I need it the most. I also love that I don’t ever have to explain myself to him, he just gets me and that is all that matters.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

My favorite all-time movie is Peter Pan because I never want to grow up!



Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

My biggest celebrity crush is Ryan Reynolds because I love his inappropriate sense of humor and he always makes me laugh. He’s also pretty hot! ;o)



What is your favorite go-to meal or snack?

Cashews



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

I don’t really listen to music like that and would just prefer a random playlist of ambient/chill music.



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

MT: For me, it feels good to be recognized not only for my outward appearance and looks, but also my inner beauty and the positivity I try to bring into the world. There’s a lot of people afraid to be themselves, afraid of what others think, or mostly afraid of what they think others might think. If I let that fear rule my life, I wouldn’t be where I am today. My hope is that I can encourage others to be just as fearless!

