Miami Shines with its Culture, Thriving Art, Unique Districts, Beaches

From marquee gay annual events to a vibrant family-friendly queer scene, Greater Miami & Miami Beach is a welcoming community for LGBTQ+ travelers. From South Beach to Coconut Grove and from Little Havana to Little Haiti, each neighborhood in Greater Miami is a unique destination unto itself, thanks to the diverse cultures, landscapes and people that call these places home. It’s worth exploring Greater Miami’s diverse and exciting neighborhoods.

Sand & Art Deco

For many, Miami Beach is the first stop to soak up the sunshine at iconic beaches, explore the Art Deco District near Ocean Drive and get a taste of South Beach’s legendary scene, Mid Beach’s glamorous resorts and North Beach’s laid-back vibe.

The South Beach district in Miami Beach is the heart of the LGBTQ+ scene here. Start your visit at the LGBT Visitor Center for information to enrich your gay vacation. If you’re a beach lover, head to the beach between 11th and 12th streets, a popular gay hangout. In the neighborhood are two popular gay hotels, AxelBeach Miami and Hôtel Gaythering. In the evening, check out South Beach gay nightlife mainstay Twist and the newer Nathan’s Bar. No visit to Miami Beach is complete without a stop at the beachfront Palace Bar and Restaurant, best known for its wild weekend drag brunches. Every April, visitors from all over come to experience Miami Beach Pride, a multi-day celebration of all things queer and the destination’s largest LGBTQ+ event.

Explore Hip Enclaves

Just across Biscayne Bay, a different experience awaits when you explore Wynwood and the Miami Design District.

Wynwood is home to art galleries and eclectic street art, including the Wynwood Walls outdoor museum and the Museum of Graffiti. The gay-owned R House Wynwood restaurant is the perfect dining destination, also known for its weekend drag brunches. On Thursday nights, don’t miss the “Double Stubble” party at Gramps bar featuring dazzling queer performances. Every summer, the neighborhood hosts an LGBTQ+ music and entertainment festival known as Wynwood Pride that attracts thousands.

The Miami Design District is an upscale, al fresco shopping district with captivating public art and acclaimed fine-dining restaurants.

Arts & Architecture

The Downtown Miami/Brickell area is home to some of Miami’s premier arts and cultural institutions, including the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which share a campus in Maurice A. Ferré Park overlooking Biscayne Bay. As you journey a bit farther south, Coconut Grove and Coral Gables open up to glorious architecture, lush tropical foliage and one-of-a-kind attractions such as Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and the Venetian Pool.

Cultural Connections

Miami is also rich in Latin and Caribbean heritage. Visit Little Havana for a taste of Cuba, from the delicious fare at Versailles Restaurant to live music and salsa dancing at spots along Calle Ocho (Southwest 8th Street). Little Havana is also home to the annual Gay8 Festival, a free celebration that is considered the largest Hispanic LGBTQ+ festival in the country.

In Little Haiti, you can learn about Haitian culture among a hip, artsy crowd at the Little Haiti Cultural Center and Caribbean Marketplace before heading out to a neighborhood gallery crawl. At the Villain Theater in Little Haiti, you can catch the Haus of YAS comedy show.

And Miami’s Black heritage can be explored in Historic Overtown, whether it’s at a performance at the Lyric Theater or breakfast at Jackson Soul Food.

Explore all of Greater Miami’s diverse neighborhoods – there’s something new to experience each time you visit.

For more information, head over to Greater Miami & Miami Beach homepage.