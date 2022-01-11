Miami’s Palace Welcomes AOC & Billy Porter For Drag Brunch

Billy Porter is known for shattering gender stereotypes (and winning an Emmy in process) on Pose, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made shaking up the system in Washington DC her passion. Both of them though, deserve to blow off a little steam, and there is no better place to do that in Miami than at the legendary Palace Bar in South Beach, the premier drag bar in South Beach for over thirty years. Both Porter and Ocasio-Cortez recently stopped in for drag brunch, bringing national attention to this South Florida mainstay.

While some of the coverage of Porter and Ocasio-Cortez’s Palace visit garnered some negative (and uninformed) attention, the joy they both displayed during drag brunch did not go unnoticed by the crowd. Palace drag hostess Tiffany Fantasia is seen on Instagram being taped by an obviously captivated Billy Porter and paying homage to Ocasio-Cortez on the mic. Porter and Ocasio-Cortez even got to share an embrace and some words when they saw each other.

I caught up exclusively with Tiffany Fantasia, Palace hostess extraordinaire (and Andy Cohen’s favorite drag queen)! She exclusively told me that Ocasio-Cortez was “lovely” and that she was certain to “thank her for all of her hard work” when she acknowledged her as the crowd roared their approval. She mentioned that Ocasio-Cortez humbly said “thank you”. Fantasia went on to say that she “didn’t immediately see Billy Porter” and then slowly people started to notice that he was in attendance. Having these two in attendance at brunch for Fantasia, especially during these seemingly endless uncertain times, was “amazing”!

All Photos Courtesy-The Palace

Follow Tiffany Fantasia on Instagram

Follow Billy Porter on Instagram

Follow Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Instagram