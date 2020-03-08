Miami’s Ultra Music Festival & Asia’s SK2020 Officially Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The coronavirus has officially hit music festival season. It was announced earlier this week that the Ultra Music Festival, poised to originally take place in Miami from March 20-22 is officially cancelled for this year. The event is being postponed a full year, and will take place in 2021 from March 26 through March 28th.

Billboard reports that roughly 170,000 people were set to attend Ultra Music Festival 2020, which was supposed to happen March 20-22 at Bayfront Park in Miami. Headliners were to include Flume, Major Lazer and Zedd.

Ultra is one of several music festivals cancelled due to the virus, with Ultra’s Abu Dhabi version, which was posed to occur this weekend (March 5th and 6th), already being cancelled amid “public health concerns”. This weekend, it was also determined that the famed Songkran 2020 circuit party (Asia’s largest gay circuit party timed with the Thai national holiday Songkran from April 10th through the 13th) is also being postponed. The official statement on GCircuit states: “Due to the current bleak situation of the COVID-19 outbreak, GCIRCUIT has decided to make the difficult decision to postpone SK2020 to next year. As much as we’re saddened to make this announcement, we know that it’s the socially responsible thing to do. We can’t take any risk of this virus to infect our guests and spread at our event; and the subsequent dire consequences it may cause”