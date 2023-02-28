Michael B. Jordan Is Looking Hot AF in Latest Calvin Klein Photoshoot

Michael B. Jordan strips down to his undies in his latest Calvin Klein photoshoot, and the internet is losing it over his sexy pics!

The 36-year-old actor, filmmaker and producer is wearing his Calvins for the fashion label’s new spring 2023 campaign, and the stunning black and white photos were shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who are a high-profile photographer duo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan was “styled in the brand’s Calvin Klein 1996 athletic and modern cotton performance underwear styles.” The brand also noted that the visuals “reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft.”

Now dropping the actor’s sexy pics for your viewing pleasure… 😉

Of course, the internet has a lot of things to say about Jordan looking HOT AF, and here are some of the comments on Instagram:

“Mother of god”

“Can you tone it down a tad?? My girlfriend is a step closer to leaving me every time she see’s this”

“I would only buy these if Micheal is included”

“OK BUT YOU GUYS NEEDED TO GIVE US A WARNING THIS WAS GONNA DROP EARLY ON A MONDAY MORNING!!!”

“Lord, as I gaze upon the temptation that was placed before me, I call on thee. Though, I walk through the valley of half nakedness. I find myself trembling on my knees. I ask that you give me strength, for I am weak. Your humble servant.”

Meanwhile, here are some thirst tweets…

Queer men right now. pic.twitter.com/oFFhxUDFtV — Victor Ayeni (@Ola_ayeni_) February 27, 2023

he can top me — sebas (@sebasneedy) February 27, 2023

drop them drawers daddy 😍 pic.twitter.com/b1bm9lcD1m — ʂƖųɬ (@COCOSRIRACHAA) February 27, 2023

Not even a crane could get me off him. pic.twitter.com/5IXBbgZw1b — ByaMary (@Byamaryy) February 27, 2023

Source: hollywoodreporter.com