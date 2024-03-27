Michael Cimino Earns Role as Certified Hunk!

Rising star Michael Cimino has lots of things rising thanks to his latest social media snap.

The 24-year-old hottie recently shared an Instagram story showing off his incredibly ripped body in nothing but blue jeans and a gold chain.

Advertisement

Horror film Annabelle Comes Home is one of Michael’s most recognized roles, but I can now see why anyone would feel lucky to have him to come home to.

Here’s the droolworthy photo.

Cimino, who originally hails from Nevada, is known to the gay community for his role as Victor Salazar in Hulu’s Love, Victor, which ran from 2020-2022.

Advertisement

Cimino is also an accomplished singer who released his debut EP, I’m Somewhere Out There, under an independent label in November 2022.

Michael identifies as straight, however, in a 2020 interview with NBC News he states that he believes no one is 100% straight or 100% gay. His view is sexuality is a spectrum and you need to find where you fall on it, and he doesn’t want to put labels on himself that he may change in the future.

Well, after that new shirtless photo and his thoughts on sexuality, he can definitely consider me fan going forward!

Advertisement