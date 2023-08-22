Michael Cimino Is Only One Call Away in Super Sexy Instagram Post

Michael Cimino recently posted a series of hot pics that had his followers thirsting for more, and guess what? He also dropped a number to communicate with his fans!

“Text me if you wanna reach me +1(310)861-2305! I can’t wait to be able to chat with you guys about upcoming projects, music, and just cool things that are going on!,” the 23-year-old American actor wrote on his caption.

Advertisement

In the photos, he is shirtless and wearing a pair of black wide-leg pants, black leather shoes, and some silver necklaces for accessories. He also used vintage-looking telephone units as props, which fit perfectly with his caption.

Of course, the comments section is filled with excitement and thirst after Cimino dropped a hotline specifically for his fans. Here are some of his followers’ amusing comments:

“Whoever that number actually belongs to is gonna be in for a rude awakening”

“OMG DADDY CALLING THE SEX LINE RIGHT NOW”

Advertisement

“he said “lemme break pop craves twitter again””

“The long hair and the muscles will never not be top tier”

Meanwhile, his ‘Love, Victor’ co-stars Nico Greetham and Nicholas Hamilton also commented on his Instagram post.

“You up?,” Greetham wrote.

Advertisement

Hamilton, on the other hand, reacted:

“greek god”

HARD AGREE on that, and now dropping Cimino’s latest thirst traps here:

Advertisement

Advertisement