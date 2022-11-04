Michael Grandage & Gina McKee Talk ‘My Policeman’

Every love affair probes the rules of who you can and cannot be and the life you can or cannot imagine with your beloved. This is especially true for the three people at the heart of My Policeman.

Directed by Michael Grandage, this captivating love story based on the book of the same title written by Bethan Roberts paints a portrait of LGBTQ history in England. First set in 1950s Brighton, gay policeman Tom Burgess (Harry Styles) marries schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) while being in a relationship with Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson), a museum curator. The three find themselves entangled in a love triangle, as Patrick and Tom’s secret love affair clashes with the closeted policeman’s commitment to Marion.

Fast-forward 40 years later to the 1990s, viewers see an older version of Marion (Gina McKee), now caring for an ailing Patrick (Rupert Everett), who is recovering from a stroke. Of course, this is all against Tom’s (Linus Roache) wishes.

Most of the film’s events take place at a time when homosexuality was criminalized in the U.K., and according to Grandage, its poignant and authentic spotlight on LGBTQ history serves as a powerful reminder of the past.

My Policeman is now available to stream on Prime Video, and Instinct had the pleasure of speaking with both Grandage and McKee about their work on the film, its importance, and working alongside an all-star cast. Check out the exclusive interviews below.

