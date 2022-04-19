Michael Sam Goes From Player To Coach In New Job Across The Ocean

History-making NFL player Michael Sam has landed himself a plum new assistant coaching job – in quite the gayest city for an openly gay man to find himself – Barcelona, Spain! The former St. Louis Ram’s recruit is the new assistant defensive line coach for the Barcelona Dragons.

Related: Carl Nassib makes NFL regular roster (despite performance past.)

As previously reported by Metro Weekly,

“Sam made history as the first openly gay player in the NFL when he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014. Although he was part of the team’s official 90-man preseason roster, and played a few preseason games, he failed to make the final 53-man roster and never played in a regular season game. He was later picked up by the Dallas Cowboys and added to their practice squad, but was released before ever seeing the field.”

In 2019, Instinct reported on Sam, 32, regretting coming out before joining the NFL. In the article, Sam elaborated on his entire NFL experience,

“The NFL gave me a raw deal. It was tough to forgive them. I love football. Football gave me an education and gave me the opportunity I so desperately needed at the time. I really am grateful for the sport.”

Sam will be working with defensive linemen and edge rushers in his new coaching position.

Sources: Metro Weekly