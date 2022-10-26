Michael Schwartz & Misha Osherovich Talk New Horror Short ‘Snatched’

The third season of Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween premiered Oct. 1, featuring 20 new short-form episodes helmed by a group of diverse, emerging filmmakers aiming to deliver entertaining thrills and chills.

These films range from terrifying to ridiculous, and blend genres like horror, comedy, and sci-fi. Additionally, they tackle a wide variety of social and political topics including racism, gender, parenthood, and sexual identity.

Included this year is Snatched, written and directed by Michael Schwartz.

Considered a queer take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the disco horror follows a 15-year-old boy named Joey, who must fight for his life when his parents react with otherworldly acceptance after coming out as gay. Starring Freaky‘s Misha Osherovich, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Tatiana Maslany, and her husband, Locke & Key‘s Brendan Hines, Schwartz was inspired to create Snatched this past spring after reading statements made by politicians and corporate leaders regarding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The result is a wild rollercoaster of a film that will hopefully provoke both outrageous laughter and meaningful conversation, prompting us to question what actions make us the most powerful allies.

Schwartz and Osherovich took some time to talk more about Snatched with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Michael Schwartz & Misha Osherovich…