Michael Sheen Addresses ‘Good Omens’ S2’s Heartbreaking Finale

And so it happened… Avid viewers of ‘Good Omens’ have most likely watched all of Season 2 and witnessed its bittersweet finale.

SPOILER INCOMING.

Advertisement

The fantasy comedy series is based on Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same title. However, Gaiman went off-book when it came to the story of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant).

Basically, it’s both a win and lose moment for the fans who have been waiting for the real score between the angel and devil’s relationship. There were hints, glances and innuendos in the past episodes, but the season finale finally shows viewers how Aziraphale and Crowley confess their love for each other.

To cut to the chase — Crowley decides to finally make a move on his angel friend. However, Aziraphale drops his news first, informing Crowley that he has been offered Gabriel’s old job. Aziraphale also tells him that he could reinstate Crowley’s angel status.

Meanwhile, Crowley feels sad and disappointed after hearing his friend’s news, and he also shows no desire to return to heaven. He then offers Aziraphale to go away together, just “you and me.”

Advertisement

Sadly, Aziraphale is set on going back to heaven, and Crowley tells him:

“You idiot. We could have been us.”

A few words, which make up short sentences that leave a lasting pang in the chest… And then that moment happens — Crowley kisses Aziraphale and then walks out of the bookshop. And as Digital Spy interprets it:

“Ultimately, Aziraphale and Crowley had both wanted to be together, but they each had a very different idea of how that was going to look.”

Advertisement

In the end, Aziraphale refuses to reciprocate Crowley’s kiss, and he utters the words “I forgive you” instead of saying “I love you.” In an interview with IGN, Sheen talked about the heartbreaking finale of ‘Good Omens’ Season 2, expressing:

“We always knew where they were going to get to at the end of this particular part of the story. And I think retrospectively thinking about that, it made it a more, I think, interesting and exciting journey to be able to seed in things all the way along that would mean that endpoint that they get to be as difficult and as satisfying and as challenging and heartbreaking and all the rest of the things that you would want it to be.”

You can watch Crowley and Aziraphale’s bittersweet kiss here:

Advertisement

good omens s2 spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

okay but why did that kiss make me feel everything that crowley and aziraphale must have been feeling like it felt like this scene took a shovel to my chest and then stabbed it into my heart. Repeatedly.

pic.twitter.com/VoMr4ChzmC — bhavini | give me GO3 or give me death (@budstiel) July 28, 2023

As of this writing, there are no announcements about the future of ‘Good Omens’. Here’s to hoping for Season 3 though…

Sources: digitalspy.com, sea.ign.com, variety.com