Michel Mizrahi, Popular London-Based Circuit DJ, Has Died Unexpectedly.

In the past day, social media sites have been buzzing with the sad news that Michel Mizrahi, a popular London-based circuit DJ, has died unexpectedly.

There are not many details available at this time about the exact cause of death; however, many sites have reported his passing coming as such a shock with no indication of health issues and a current international club tour underway.

Mizrahi’s Soundcloud was last updated on February 12, and according to promos on his Facebook page, he was set to DJ at a significant circuit party on March 1 for the end of Carnaval in Rio. Friends and fans have been leaving messages to pay memory to Mizrahi on Facebook:

“The world just lost another amazing human. Michel Mizrahi was a talented, kind, and incredible DJ & Producer,” wrote Ryan Tiffin. “We would check in with each other from time to time to share our latest creations and to give each other advice. This is truly a sad day. R.I.P. Michel! Your talent will truly be missed.”

Mizrahi’s Facebook page still has an active birthday charity campaign he launched on February 26 to raise money for Parkinson’s Disease. He was scheduled to play the upcoming Palm Springs White Party closing party this May as well as the White Party Diamond’s Weekend in Switzerland.

The promoter of White Party, Angels Events, posted: “Rip. We deeply regret to inform you that the great DJ Michel Mizrahi died completely unexpectedly… Michel, we all miss you so much!”