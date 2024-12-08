I’m About to be ‘Subservient’ to Michele Morrone

Ooph.

I know I’m late to the party, but I wanted to re-introduce our readers to the absolute smoke show that is Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Advertisement

Although this heartthrob (who makes other things throb…) has captivated the world since 2020, I’m only finding out about him now thanks to Netflix’s new scifi-thriller Subservience.

Starring opposite Megan Fox, Mr. Morrone finds his whole world turned upside down by a vengeful and lustful AI robot who will do anything to make her master happy… even murder.

Now I can’t stop thinking about this hunky 34-year-old, so you need to get infatuated with him, too!

Advertisement

Remember, Michele Morrone can be found in Netflix’s Subservience – now streaming after a small, international theatrical release. And, let me say, the sex scene was well worth the anticipation.

Again. Ooph. What a man.

‘365 Days’ Actor Michele Morrone Sets Insta Ablaze with Hot Photos – Instinct Magazine

What else is Michele Morrone known for?

Advertisement

This Italian stallion came to fame by starring as Massimo Torricelli in the novel to film adaptions of the 365 Days series. He’s performed in a number of other television shows and movies, but this was his major career breaking moment.

Michele is a clothing designer, singer and reality television personality – as seen in Dancing with the Stars: Italy and Hulu’s The Kardashians. He has several hits overseas, especially in Poland, and his next single ‘In My Head’ drops on December 17.

Advertisement

Up next, you can find this father of two starring in Home Sweet Home Rebirth, a video game to film adaption that’s slated to come out sometime in 2025.

Were you a fan of Michele prior to this article? Did you watch Subservience? Comment and let me know all your thoughts!

Socials: Instagram, Spotify, Wiki