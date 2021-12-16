Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend Returns To Washington DC

There is only one event that could have wolves, pups, bears, jocks, and everyone in between converging on the chilly locale of Washington DC in January of 2022: Mid-Atlantic Weather 2022 has officially arrived! This year, the notoriously packed event is a four day, three night affair with events galore, legendary circuit DJ’s providing beats, and surprise performances. This year, some of DC’s biggest producing names are partnering up with Centaur Motorcycle Club (Centaur MC) and Dougie Meyer of ‘Dougie Meyer Presents’, JMar Productions’ Jimmy Martin, La Fantasy’s Jesus Quispe, and Zach Nalbone of ‘Takeover Presents’ (who, collectively, are the team of KINETIC) have a weekend packed with smoldering events that you won’t be able to forget.

The weekend’s events kick off a day early on Thursday January 13th at BOOTCAMP, where men will meet their weekend compatriots and have the chance to grab their dog tags for the weekend. The initial Main Event takes place on Friday January 14th, where UNCUT XL occurs at a brand-new warehouse space, evolving into INSOMNIA, with DJ’s Cindel & Alex Acosta that kicks off at 3:30 am and continues on until the early morning hours. The Saturday parties begin with the TeaBag Tea Dance mid-afternoon on Saturday, with DJ Dan Slater, with the Saturday night main event taking place at Echostage (recently voted the #1 Club in the World by DJ Magazine) and is headlined by Ben Bakson & GSP. Other DJ’s showcased at the five events throughout the weekend are world renowned names; Brett Oosterhaus, Conner Curnick, Isaac Escalante, J Warren, Onyx, and Tom Stephan.

For their part, the trio of producers behind the event promise the kind of freedom & debauchery that people have come to expect from MAL Weekend, which was cancelled last year due to COVID. “Whether you’re a jock, bear, wolf, otter, or any other member of our community, all are welcome to unleash their urges on the largest dance floors MAL has ever seen,” says Dougie Meyer. “We have secured the city’s best and most collossol venues for KINETIC: MAL Weekend,” continues Jesus Quispe. “There will be lots of dancing, cruising, and sliding into one other,” Quispe laughs.

General admission and VIP tickets for KINETIC: Mal Weekend are available now at MAL2022.com.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within the previous 5 days will be required for entry to all events, no exceptions. Vaccination proof can include original vaccination card or copy, a digital photo of the card, or a digital vaccination record on your phone.