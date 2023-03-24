‘Midnight Cowboy’ Documentary Is Coming in North American Theaters

The making-of documentary of the X-rated 1969 film ‘Midnight Cowboy’ is coming in North American theaters after its rights have been acquired by Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films.

‘Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy’ is directed by acclaimed documentarian Nancy Buirski, and the synopsis reads:

“Filmmaker Nancy Buirski’s newest film examines the gifted, fascinating people behind the dark and difficult masterpiece that is 1969’s enduring classic Midnight Cowboy. Buriski delves deep into New York City in a troubled time of cultural ferment; and the era that made a movie and the movie that made an era. Featuring extensive archival material and compelling new interviews, this extraordinary documentary illuminates how one film captured the essence of a time and a place, reflecting a rapidly changing society with striking clarity.”

‘Midnight Cowboy’ is an “X-rated, low-budget drama about two street hustlers who form a homoerotic bond,” and it was named Best Picture at the 1970 Oscars. According to Variety, the 1969 film is “the first and thus far only X-rated movie ever to be named best picture.” Filmmaker John Schlesinger also won Best Director at the prestigious Academy Awards.

Moreover, ‘Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy’ is set to premiere at New York’s Film Forum in late June, and it will thereafter be released nationwide. The making-of documentary will also have a digital, educational and home video release on all major platforms.

