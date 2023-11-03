Miguel Guerrero Switches from Professional Football to OnlyFans

Miguel Guerrero has now decided to move on from his professional football career to creating OnlyFans content, as well as starring in adult films.

In fact, he announced his first adult film, which is reportedly 20 minutes long and was recorded at a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey. The 29-year-old Spanish hottie made his decision to become a full-time OnlyFans creator after joining the reality dating show, ‘Temptation Island’.

In July 2023, Guerrero did an interview with W Radio where he talked about why decided to change his career path.

“I had a two-year contract with a good salary, last season I was on a television show ‘The Island of Temptations’ and I started creating content and created my audience. Among the desire to get into that world since football did not motivate me the same, I also met the influencer Mario Hervás, and I have made the decision,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Guerrero (@mguerrero231)

The now-former football player added,

“I have been dedicated to football since I was 13 years old. How many people want to change jobs and don’t do it because of the fear of what they will say.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Guerrero (@mguerrero231)

Moreover, he revealed the type of content that he is willing to create, stating:

“That depends on success and quantities. If you are not famous you are not going to sell because Only Fans handles a lot of explicit content. My audience, for example, is homosexual and I am open to doing things that they might like.”

“I have a very open mind and it depends on the agreement I can reach with that person,” Guerrero further shared about receiving private requests.

