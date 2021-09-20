Mike Taveira Drops New Single Featuring Allie X

Rising queer pop artist Mike Taveira released his new single, “Sex for Breakfast (ft. Allie X), from his forthcoming debut EP, Cut Velvet.

Expected to be released in early 2022, Cut Velvet is a glittering record of spacey 80s new wave and rudimentary 70s synths balanced precariously over slap bass and funk grooves. It is a conceptual record that chronicles Taveira’s move to Los Angeles, the rise and fall of young love, and all the predators along the way.

“Sex for Breakfast is the second single from Cut Velvet, following the lead single, “Switch,” which came out earlier this summer.

Featuring indie superstar Allie X, “Sex for Breakfast” is a synth-fueled anthem packed with suggestive lyrical wordplay and beats that will get you moving.

‘”Sex for Breakfast’ was one of those lighting-in-a-bottle songs,” Taveira says in a press release about the song. “The idea came to me after an intense morning with this guy I was head over heels for. We were essentially dating but kept pretending it was a fling. We ended up in this almost masochistic cat-and-mouse game, knowing we were so right together but both being too uncomfortable to admit it.”

On a mission to make music that is wild, fun, and unabashedly queer, Taveira showcases an infectious pop sensibility while tackling the complexities and vulnerability of sexual identity, love, gender, and sex.

Since making his artist debut in 2019, Taveira has received praise from top LGBTQ publications including Billboard Pride, Gay Times, PRIDE, and Attitude. With an underlying message that preaches to be true to yourself, whoever you love, what you identify as, and whatever life throws your way, he is a vibrant force in the evolution of queer pop.

Click HERE to listen to “Sex for Breakfast (ft. Allie X) on all digital streaming platforms.

Connect with Taveira by following him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.