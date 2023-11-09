Mike White Spills the Tea on Highly Anticipated ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

The past two seasons of ‘The White Lotus’ have been very successful, as it hooked a lot of viewers, and made them fall in love with the characters and storyline.

That being said, people are looking forward to what Season 3 has in store, and creator Mike White spilled the tea on what to expect from the highly anticipated upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus’,” he revealed to EW.

White continued sharing,

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Moreover, Variety previously reported that the upcoming season will be set in Thailand, and it is expected to highlight “maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” according to the show’s creator.

As of his recent update, White shared that he’s “seriously finishing scripts.”

“Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going,” he further stated.

Due to the writers strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, HBO and Max chairman/CEO Casey Bloys noted that ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will likely won’t be ready until 2025.

