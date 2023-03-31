Mila Jam Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility with New Song & Video

Mila Jam is celebrating this Trans Day of Visibility with the release of a powerful new anthem, “Say Your Name,” that aims to empower the transgender and drag community to fight back against the growing discrimination they face. The song speaks to the heart of the issue and highlights the resilience and strength of the community, encouraging people to be proud of who they are and to not be silenced by bigotry.

Mila Jam is recognized in many ways as a powerful force for change, and her messages of self-love and acceptance continue to resonate worldwide. The transgender pop star states:

“There will always be adversity for those in any minority group, but we, as a community, can find ways to stand together. We must no longer hide in the shadows. We have to be bold and proclaim to all that we are here, we belong, we are enough, and we cannot be erased.”

The “Say Your Name” single is timely, as the GOP party is currently promoting and enacting discriminatory laws aimed at marginalizing the queer community, particularly trans and drag individuals. Transgender and drag individuals are being targeted in states across the US, where they are denied the right to participate in sports, denied access to healthcare, and even criminalized for simply being who they are.

The video, directed by Catriona-Rubenis Stevens, depicts beautiful and resilient members of the LGBTQ+ family finding strength within the community. There is the drag queen whose story time was cancelled, the trans lover mourning the loss of their partner and the queer person being accosted in a bar. Jackie Cox, Boomer Banks, and Pixie Aventura guest star. They are joined by Mila Jam, in her triumphant Trans flag gown, acting as a beacon of hope, an LGBTQ+ Statue of Liberty, using her platform as an artist to speak out against the injustice and inspire all in the community into action.

Mila Jam has toured internationally with the Broadway musical RENT; performed alongside James Brown, Mark Ronson, Laverne Cox, Travis Wall, Jody Watley, Lady Kier (Deee-Lite) and Natasha Bedingfield. TV appearances include the BBC’s The Lilly Allen Show, MTV and MTV News. Mila was prominently featured in Cadillac’s Audacity of Blackness commercial and her song “Faces” appeared in Ralph Lauren’s Polo Pride campaign. She is host of the original YouTube Talk Show Series, I’m From Driftwood.

Follow Mila Jam

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themilajam/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MilaJamMusic/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/themilajam

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@themilajam

Soundcloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/milajam

Website: https://www.themilajam.com