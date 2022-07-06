Miles Teller Joins Fans’ 007 List, Thanks To Grandma

As more and more names get added to the wish list and battle zone of becoming the next James Bond… Miles Teller joins the mix. And even better, his biggest advocate is… his grandmother!

Actor Miles Teller (Whiplash, The Divergent Series, Fantastic Four) is a recognized and rising name in Hollywood. But for Pages from Grandma’s Notebook author Leona Flowers, Miles is simply known as grandson. And just like any grandma should, she’s rooting for Miles Teller in his career. Specifically, she’s gunning for her grandson to become the next 007.

“They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies,” Flowers tweeted. “I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for — talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

How adorable.

Leona Flowers also admitted that her grandson is not a British citizen, but rather American. Despite that, she thinks Miles Teller’s talent and heritage makes him worthy of the role.

“Miles is very proud of his genetic connection to the British Isles,” she tweeted after another account challenged her on the issue. She then added, “And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.”

The author also brought up her son’s successful visit to London for the premiere of Top Gun Maverick.

“I think our English friends would welcome him as 007,” she wrote. “The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate.”

While we don’t know about the British angle, it’s very true Top Gun was a success for Miles Teller. Not only has the film made 357.3 million at the Box office, but he enjoyed a bump to his personal fame.

While playing Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, Miles Teller went viral for a quick scene on the beach. In it, Teller’s seen shirtless with sunglasses as he plays sunset football. The montage was meant to show team-bonding but all viewers saw were Teller shimmying in the sunlight.

In an interview with Extra, Teller shared that he didn’t expect the moment to trend.

“That’s really a dance that like me and my buddies have kind of done when everybody’s dancing very seriously. It was just always something we would do to kind of just break the ice a little bit,” Teller told Extra. “I didn’t even know that the camera was on me at that point.”

While he didn’t mean it, the moment became iconic and internet viral. And now many more people know the name Miles Teller. But is that the extra boost to help him become James Bond?

