Miley Cyrus Releases Disco Inspired Single ‘Midnight Sky’

Miley Cyrus is back with a new single and it has already snatched a few wigs. The new single, ‘Midnight Sky,’ premiered at midnight on Friday, August 14, 2020, along with the music video for the single, which almost 24 hours later is at over 8 million views.

The video, directed by Cyrus herself, draws inspiration from disco and ‘80s music. Cyrus shared in an interview with Sirius XM’s ‘The Morning Mash-Up,’ Cyrus shared how getting sober brought many things into focus in her life and what she learned from the lyrics of ‘Midnight Sky.’ Cyrus explained during the interview:

“You asked me to kind of explain briefly what my song is about. And I think it’s my relationship with the stigma that forever, if it’s not successful or if you claimed to something to be forever, you’ve failed and you’re a failure. I just don’t think that. I think we’re kind of set up for devastation — in that, from the time we’re little kids, we’re taught to claim other humans as our best friends forever. And you just don’t know who you’re going to be sitting with here right now. You never know who you’re going to evolve to be and who they’re going to evolve to be. So I think that we, especially as women in relationships, a lot of the time we can get villainized when ‘forever’ doesn’t happen.”

Cyrus also talked about collaborating with Dua Lipa.

‘Midnight Sky’ is now available on all streaming platforms and you can watch the video below.

