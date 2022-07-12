Million Dollar Listing NY “On Pause”. Oh How We’ll Miss You Steve Gold

There were a plethora of reasons that us viewers tuned in weekly to Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York. Whether it was the real estate porn, seeing agents compete for listings in luxurious New York City and the Hamptons markets or tuning in for the (incredibly) easy on the eyes Steve Gold and the other attractive, accomplished cast members — MDLNY had several compelling layers of appeal. But Bravo has decided that after 9 seasons, to put the show on “pause.” A source close to the cast has stated that the major players on the cast has become too busy in their own personal work/life careers, that it became a challenge to keep the show going on without them.

The Emmy nominated show debuted back in 2012, with original cast members Michael Lorber, Ryan Serhant and Fredrick Eklund. The show turned Serhant and Eklund into “bravolebrities” and drastically helped to improve their respective real estate business. The network hasn’t officially said MDLNY has been canceled, but we’ve seen them put many things on pause, that has never came back into production. Both Serhant and Eklund decided prior to the pausing of the show, that the ninth season would be their final one.

Throughout the series’ run, we saw additions to the show — Luis Ortiz (who has had some well documented personal and domestic struggles), Steve Gold, Tyler Whitman and Kirsten Jordan. The petty fights, bromances, frenemy dynamics and relatively attractive cast made the show a hit for the network. But oh daddy, that Steve Gold? Whew chyle.

Gold, 37, joined the show in its sixth season and quickly became a fan favorite (obviously a personal fave of mine). The former model was born in Connecticut and moved to New York City, leveraging his connections he made in fashion into a career in luxury real estate. Laid back swagger, personable, stylish and my god is the guy empirically good looking.

The show saw the start of all of the main stars’ families. From bachelors to becoming engaged to having children, depending on who you ask — the show was both entertaining and inspirational. Witnessing the petty drama that Bravo has become known for, but also seeing these people build both their personal and professional lives.

However, both Serhant and Eklund announced earlier in the year that they would be leaving the show. I’m sure that had something to do with MDLNY coming to an end. Many of the cast members have expanded their real estate businesses outside of NYC, both domestically and internationally — which was featured on the show. One thing I’m certain of, nobody will oppose Bravo hitting back “play” on Million Dollar Listing New York and the fine day players that made the show a success.

Would you like to see the return of Million Dollar Listing New York?

