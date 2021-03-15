Milo Yiannopolous To Build A Conversion Therapy Center

Just when you thought he couldn’t become more horrible.

Last week, Right-wing personality Milo Yiannopolous started trending online again. This time, it’s because Yiannopolous declared that he’s “ex-gay.”

“I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle,” Yiannopolous told Christian news source LifeSiteNews. “Who is? Who could be?”

Yiannopolous then alleged that he’d only been so publicly gay to frustrate his political opponents.

“[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles,” he said.

According to the Independent, the conservative personality then alleged that his usband “has been demoted to housemate” and that the transition “hasn’t been easy” but that it “could be worse for him, I guess.” Once the news broke that Yiannopolous was “no longer gay,” gay and queer Twitter users had a mini-celebration.

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos now claims to be “ex-gay” and, as a gay man, I for one am ex-haling a sigh of relief. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 10, 2021

Hate the harm his stupid actions will cause though. You can’t be made straight. I tried. — Lana Del Gay 🏳️‍🌈👻✨ (@McClellandShane) March 10, 2021

i'm so glad Milo Yiannopoulos is no longer gay. he really cramped our style tbh — 🅹🅴🅽 🅸🆅🅴🆂 (@jenivescomedian) March 11, 2021

milo yiannopoulos is doing a reverse kevin spacey — cocainehitler (@hitlerdykee) March 10, 2021

But now, that party may be over, as the man is now looking for an even more destructive way to push himself into the spotlight. Milo Yiannopolous is trying to create a conversion therapy facility.

As Yiannopolous told the New York Post, he’s currently fundraising the project. And he claims he’s having an easy time finding financial backers.

“This has been the easiest thing to raise money for that I’ve ever done. There is an enormous demand for this among people who believe they’ve been led astray by — it sounds silly to call it this — but you know, the gay establishment,” Yiannopoulos said.

“I think part of that is the resurgence of religious, socially conservative, kind of reactionary politics among noisy young conservatives,” he explained, adding that he has “people who are kind of like DMing me now” to ask “‘where do I send the f–king check?’ You know, like, get me in your program.”

When asked about the potential harm the practice could have on gay youth, Yiannopolous replied that worry is merely a product of the practice having a bad reputation.

“Basically, people who don’t believe in it call it ‘conversion therapy,’ and people who do believe in it call it ‘reparative therapy,’” he began.

“For those people to suggest that reparative therapy is somehow damaging to people’s self-esteem, is so laughably preposterous, I don’t take it seriously,” he added.

Keep in mind, no reputable health organization either approves of conversion therapy or even states its effectiveness. The American Psychological Association states that there is “no credible evidence” that conversion therapy works. Then, the British Psychological Society, NHS England, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists stated in 2014 that conversion therapy is “unethical and potentially harmful.”

Despite that, it seems Milo Yiannopolous has his next venture in conservative sensationalism planned out. Or, at least, he says he does. And, unfortunately, there may be no stopping him.

Source: LifeSiteNews, The Independent, The New York Post,