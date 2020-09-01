Mimi Says She Wishes Ellen Had More ‘Empathy’ During TV Appearance

Add international pop superstar Mariah Carey to the list of folks who have had ‘uncomfortable’ moments with beleaguered talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

In a new interview with Vulture, Carey is asked about a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that recently resurfaced on Twitter amid the numerous allegations of behind-the-scenes turmoil at the gabfest.

At the time of the appearance, rumors were swirling that Carey was pregnant. It turns out she was BUT she hadn’t announced the news yet.

DeGeneres pointedly asked Carey about the possible pregnancy and Carey demurred. But, in an attempt to break the news, Ellen pulled out glasses of champagne and challenged Mimi to imbibe.

The pop star, clearly a bit distressed in the moment, kept trying to avoid the question.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,” Carey tells Vulture. “And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.”

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage,” says the 5-time Grammy Award winner. “I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Sadly, Carey did experience another miscarriage shortly after the interview aired.

Musing on the moment, Carey says there’s “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented.”

Related: Official Investigation Begins Into Ellen DeGeneres And Her Talk Show

A clip of the exchange is still posted on Ellen’s video channel with the caption, “Mariah Carey won’t respond to pregnancy rumors, but Ellen knows how to get an answer out of her without saying anything.”

Looking to the future, the award-winning singer/songwriter/actress is in media mode as her long-awaited memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, drops on September 29.

And the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres next week.

(source: Vulture)