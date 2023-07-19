‘Minx’ Season 2 Is About to Get Raunchier Than Ever

Jake Johnson’s character Doug Renetti says that “Minx is back and better than ever,” and it’s not only referring to the series’ titular erotic magazine, but also the show’s second season is almost here!

‘Minx’ Season 2 is about to get raunchier, as “its refreshingly unique and sexy charm is intact—plus lots of dicks and nudity, too,” according to Saloni Gajjar of AV Club. And if you’re wondering what it’s all about, the official synopsis via Collider reads:

“After Doug [Jake Johnson] and Joyce [Ophelia Lovibond] sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find his footing and maintain his control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce begins to lose sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom. As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.”

Aside from Johnson and Lovibond, the cast of ‘Minx’ Season 2 also includes: Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, and Lennon Parham, among other actors and actresses. Moreover, Gajjar of AV Club noted that “it’s rare to watch a season nowadays and think, ‘This could’ve been longer, damnit.’ Yet that’s the response Minx elicits.”

“Yes, Minx is a little all over the place as it drops some heartbreaks and game-changing twists. Still, the show rises above its pitfalls to deliver a mostly enticing turn,” the writer further expressed about her sentiments on the show.

‘Minx’ Season 2 is set to premiere on Starz on July 21. In the meantime, you can watch the raunchy trailers here:

