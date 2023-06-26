Miss Benny On Netflix’s ‘Glamorous,’ Working with Kim Cattrall, & More

Pride Month may be coming to an end, but there’s plenty of LGBTQ content to keep us entertained all year long, such as Netflix’s new workplace dramedy Glamorous.

From creator Jordan Nardino, Glamorous tells the story of Marco Meija (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming makeup artist whose life seems to be stuck in a rut until he lands a once in a lifetime job working for legendary model-turned-mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall). Tapping him for an important role within her makeup empire, Marco finally has a chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he truly is, and what is means for him to be queer.

Glamorous is being hailed as one of the gayest shows ever to premiere on the streaming giant, and features an ensemble of queer actors including Zane Phillips, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst, as well as guest appearances from Drag Race stars Monét X Change and Priyanka. There’s even a mini Fire Island reunion when Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers turn up for a Provincetown-set episode.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat more about the series with Miss Benny, who recently came out as transgender in a Time Magazine exclusive and now prefers she/her pronouns. She also talks what she wanted to bring to her character, performing alongside Cattrall, how Glamorous adds new threads to the tapestry of LGBTQ+ representation, and other projects like her brand-new EP, Swelter.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Miss Benny: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok