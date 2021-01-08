HOT

Want To Keep Thirsting Over The 'Bridgerton' Men? Don't Worry, We've Got You!

Doritos Mexico's New Ad Celebrates Dads Loving Their Gay Sons

The WWE's First Out Wrestler Says A Big Name Wrestler Made Coming Out Easier

NYE At Mar-A-Lago Shockingly Included Several LGBT Icons Headlining The Event

Miss Miya Was ‘Forcibly Arrested’ Shortly After The Interview

Miya Ponsetto and Gayle King (screen capture via CBS This Morning)

Miya Ponsetto, dubbed ‘Soho Karen’ in the press after accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone, was ‘forcibly arrested’ in California Thursday night.

NBC News reports the 22-year-old woman refused to stop her car when the police first contacted her. Upon reaching her home, she resisted arrest and had to be forcibly removed from her car. During the incident, she tried to slam a car door on one of the officers.

Miya Ponsetto (mugshot via Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

You may recall Ponsetto garnering national attention when she accused (and eventually assaulted) the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her cell phone in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in SoHo in New York City.

On social media, Harrold shared video footage of Ponsetto growing hysterical during the altercation that ended with her tackling the teen as he tried to exit the scene.

p.s. turned out she’d left the phone in an Uber and the driver had already returned the phone to the front desk of the hotel.

Prior to her arrest, Ponsetto recorded an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King that aired on Friday morning.

Sitting next to her attorney and wearing a black ‘Daddy’ hat, Ponsetto did herself no favors by deflecting and/or denying practically any wrongdoing in the December 26 incident.

Speaking with King, Ponsetto admitted she could have “maybe not yelled at him like that and made him feel some sort of inferior way and making him feel as if I was like hurting his feelings.”

But describing herself as “super sweet,” she told King she “never, ever meant for it to hurt him or his father.” 

And yet, she tackled the teen, so, there’s that…

She also seemed confused as to how assaulting a teenage boy could be seen as criminal.

“I don’t feel like this one mistake defines me,” she added.

When King tried to put Ponsetto’s actions into context – that she’d physically attacked a teenaged boy, she responded, “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime? Where’s the context in that? What is the deeper story here?”

You’l note that the 22-year-old suddenly refers to herself as a “girl” but the 14-year-old she assaulted is “a guy.” Talk about coded language…

King again attempted to help Ponsetto own up to her actions saying, “You’re 22-years-old, you’re old enough to know better.”

“Alright, Gayle, enough,” replied Ponsetto complete with a ‘shut it’ hand motion.

Oh no she didn’t…

Miya Ponsetto and attorney (screen capture)

It was at that point that the attorney finally chimed in whispering, “Ok, ok, stop, stop…”

Just to add perspective, Ponsetto was charged with public intoxication and battery at a Beverly Hills hotel last year in February, and also arrested for driving while intoxicated in Van Nuys, California, on May 28.

So, Miss Thing can get a bit messy it seems.

Ponsetto’s lawyer, Sharon Ghatan, told NBC News her client “suffers from a lot of anxiety attacks” and has concerns that she may be “emotionally and mentally unwell.”

Gayle King shared at the end of her segment this morning that a second part of the interview will air on Monday.

Twitter was not impressed by Miss Miya:

(source: CBS This Morning, NBC News)

What do you think?