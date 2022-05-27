Miss Vanjie Opens The House Of Love On ‘Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love’

Between hitting the stage on the Las Vegas strip in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! to co-starring in a limited edition Pride collection campaign for Bluebella (alongside Brooke Lynn Hytes), Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo has been maintaining a packed schedule since back to back seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race several years ago. Now, she is trying to make a little room for love as she headlines her own WOW Presents Plus show, Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love which will premiere worldwide on Thursday, June 9th.

Think of Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love as the gay version of The Bachelor that America has been asking for, but on steroids. Vanjie is given just 24 hours to find love in a mansion filled with 18 gorgeous men who come from all different walks of life. Throughout eight different episodes, this social experiment shows Vanjie’s possible suitors being put to the test throughout the competition (while the others are eliminated) as Vanjie moves forward attempting to find her one true love. Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love is also a family affair, as RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! co-star Derrick Barry appears prominently, as do several other Drag Race alumni throughout the series and even Vanjie’s own mother makes an appearance, all weighing in on the competitors in the house competing for Vanjie’s affections.

Taking part in polarizing conversations on sex positivity & sometimes rarely-spoken about topics in the dating community requires an open, diverse, and eclectic group of possible suitors, and the group that has gathered to compete for Vanjie’s heart is exactly that. Whether coming from Nashville, Atlanta or West Hollywood, this group is in it to ultimately, win Vanjie’s heart. The suitors battling it out for Miss Vanjie’s affections are: Anthony Kairouz, Blake Vanamserfoorth, Brandon Karson Jordan, Craig Handy, Dakota Payne, Derek Viveiros, Ernesto Flores, Jack Janowicz, Jarrett Lantz, Javonte “Blu” Rosello, Jozea Flores, Kishan Patel, Nick Lorenzini, Noel Anaya, Tommy Pardee, Tyler Renner, Ulisses Rivera, and Zuri Green.

