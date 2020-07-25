MMA Fighter Dan Yates Walks The Line Between Porn & Punching Your Lights Out

I’m not really into contact sports though I know many gay men find something sexy about boxing, U.F.C., and M.M.A. I mean, on the one hand, yes, the fighters are often cute dudes, ripped-bodied, hyper-masculine with a testosterone overload. Those aspects might get a rise out me admittedly, but once they start beating the hell out of each other –my junk goes flaccid.

A few days ago, though, a Facebook friend sent me a video of a fighting match featuring a particular M.M.A. fighter who was very, VERY cute. The video has me now second-guessing my disinterest in M.M.A. fighting. Seriously, I might be front row at his next match and every match after that.

Yea, he’s that pretty.

That M.M.A. fighter is Dan “Mr. Genuine” Yates –a tight bodied, tattooed, dark-haired hottie. I don’t use 1950’s expressions of teenage angst and desire often, but the best description I can give about Yates is that he’s dreamy … oh, and he reminds of 80s power bottom porn superstar, Joey Stefano – R.I.P. Why does he remind me of Joey Stefano, you ask? Let me explain. (NSFW)

So, the video my friend sent me of Yates in that savage M.M.A. fighting match was actually a split-screen video. The left video depicted Yates in a serious beat down brawl against his opponent. However, in the video that played simultaneously on the right, Yates was proudly in his full porn video glory, giving up his Yates cakes to a hot top daddy who was taking no prisoners.

My inner-sleuth took over, and I Googled and Googled until I felt the onslaught of carpal tunnel setting in. But I had to find out what I could about this man, Yates who could obviously get as good as he could give.

As it turns out, Yates is indeed a rising M.M.A. fighter, but he’s also confident in his sexuality and seemingly has no shame in his game when it comes to his evident love for the eggplant. I mean, search yourself on the internet and there is no shortage of him showing how much he loves that meaty vegetable.

Ok, yes, I’m pushing the envelope for laughs making produce metaphors and I am conscious that “Yates” sort of rhymes with “cakes,” but all kidding aside, I am very intrigued by this man. He can f*ck you up in the ring, and, well … do the same thing brilliantly – without the “up.”

I should note too that as I delved deeper into the pending question of “who is Dan Yates,” I also discovered that he bears a striking resemblance to a Sean Cody model who went by the name of “Brysen” … but Shhhhhhhhh, you didn’t hear that from me.

I think Dan is great and he’s in a unique position to challenge social norms, stereotypes and sexual identity. Lastly, I’ll say, for some reason, Yates just feels like good energy to me. That smile exudes “zero f–ks” warmth and he feels like a good, kindred spirit who tries to live his most authentic life. That level of freedom is admirable, and I look forward to seeing what else is on the horizon for this fearless man.

To see what’s currently going on in his world, visit Andrew Christian, and wish me luck as I reach out to him with a request for an interview.

#SLAYTUNED!