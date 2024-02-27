Model and Actor Sam Asghari Opens Up About Losing 100 Lbs.

Sam Asghari recently opened up about losing a lot of weight after high school, as well as his body transformation, which he gives credit for starting a career in the entertainment industry.

The actor and model is turning 30 on March 3, and he told People that working out in the gym helps him feel “balanced” as he enters a new decade.

“Sports and fitness has always been a big part of my life just because it always opened doors for me,” he stated in a new interview with the outlet.

Asghari continued by sharing how losing weight after high school opened opportunities for his career, expressing:

“The reason why I even got into the entertainment industry was because of fitness, which goes hand in hand with my career, because I had a transformation many years ago. After high school I lost about a hundred pounds.”

In August 2020, he also opened up about his body transformation journey via an Instagram post.

“After high school I became very close to obese, but I was fortunate to stop and realize that I came to this country as an immigrant to achieve Phenomenal success, and be the best version of myself. I understood that I was a victim of Self sabotage so I decided to change my lifestyle all around,” part of his lengthy caption reads.

You can see the actor’s full post here:

Moreover, he got married to Britney Spears on June 9, 2022. However, the two of them eventually parted ways in August 2023 — with Asghari filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

