Modern Family’s Luke Dunphy at Age 24 Is Looking Hot AF

Nolan Gould is well-known for portraying the character of adorable Luke Dunphy in ABC’s hit sitcom ‘Modern Family’.

The actor played the role of Luke who is described “as the cute, hilarious and not-particularly-smart younger brother of the Dunphy family” for a whole decade. He was only 10 years old when ‘Modern Family’ began airing, and now he’s 24, all grown up — facial hair and all.

Not to mention, he has shared some shirtless photos, which makes him practically unrecognizable compared to the charming little boy he was back in his ‘Modern Family’ days. On August 27, Gould posted a series of photos and videos from his hiking trip in Colorado.

On the caption of his latest Instagram post, he wrote:

“Four Pass Loop – Maroon Bells, Colorado. 26 miles, more oatmeal packets than can be counted. Aliens were definitely seen.”

Meanwhile, Instagram and Twitter have all kinds of feels with regards to his shirtless pics, and here are some of them:

“He’s a hot daddy” Instagram user @emm.css commented, followed by two drooling emojis.

“He knows exactly what he is doing….,” @RivalAlt93 quote retweeted Pop Crave.

“i can make a modern family with him,” Twitter user @solidliquidyass wrote.

Now dropping Gould’s shirtless pics here…

Also, here’s a video:

