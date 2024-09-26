Moments When Actor Rafael de la Fuente Brought the Steam on the Gram

Rafael de la Fuente is known for portraying the character of Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones in the TV series reboot of ‘Dynasty’, as well as for playing the recurring role of Michael Sanchez in the music drama show ‘Empire’.

De La Fuente identifies as gay, and he was rumored to be married to Australian actor Hugh Sheridan. However, he later on denied the rumors, noting that he did not meet the actor until 2014. As of this writing, the 37-year-old Venezuelan actor is in a relationship with American singer-songwriter John Duff.

Aside from being a talented actor and singer, De La Fuente is also a pro at thirst trapping, and his Instagram feed is proof. That being said, let’s take a moment to admire some of his sexy posts that had the internet thirsting for more!

