Moments When Gus Kenworthy Had the Internet THIRSTING for More

Gus Kenworthy is a British-American former freestyle skier, who won a silver medal in the men’s slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Aside from being a talented athlete, the 32-year-old hottie is also an actor. In fact, he played the role of Chet Clancy in the series ‘American Horror Story: 1984’. Not to mention, he has also appeared in a couple of other films and television shows, including guest starring in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 4.

On top of being a freestyle skier, actor and YouTuber, Kenworthy is also a pro thirst trapper, and his entire Instagram feed is proof enough. That being said, let’s take a moment to admire some of his steamy thirst traps, shall we? 😉

