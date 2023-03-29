Moments When Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Were #CoupleGoals

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have both confirmed their relationship after photos from their vacation in Mexico sparked dating rumors.

Appleton was the first one to address their relationship during his appearance in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

“I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really really special,” the 39-year-old celebrity hair stylist expressed.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Barrymore mentioned Gage’s name, and a photo of the couple was shown onscreen.

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Gage, on the other hand, didn’t directly address their relationship at first. In an interview with The New York Times, the 27-year-old ‘White Lotus’ actor was asked about his dating life, and he responded:

Advertisement

“If they want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

More recently though, he finally confirmed their relationship during his recent appearance in the ‘Today’ show. Anchor Dylan Dreyer complimented Gage’s hair, and asked what Appleton would think about it.

“I think this mane needed to be tamed,” he answered.

Then added,

Advertisement

“I also needed to be tamed!”

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he further expressed, confirming his relationship with the British celebrity hair stylist.

Photos of the couple were flashed onscreen, and the actor said:

“He’s a good-looking man. It’s something about being in London. I got a taste for the Brits and couldn’t help myself!”

Advertisement

“Look at us snowboarding! We have fun together; we go on adventures,” Gage further shared.

Lukas Gage is here! He talks about his character on ‘You,’ how he feels being involved with so many of the most popular shows like ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus,’ and opens up about feeling 'very much in love' with Chris Appleton. pic.twitter.com/gKCmJBwMNJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2023

Love is truly in the air with this hot couple! <3 And on that note, let’s take a moment to admire some of their pics that are #CoupleGoals:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: cosmopolitan.com, attitude.co.uk