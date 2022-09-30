Moments When Luke Newton Slayed the Insta Game

We all know and love Luke Newton in his portrayal of Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’

And since we’re gearing up for the upcoming Season 3, which will follow the story of Colin (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Luke Newton, shall we?

The actor was born in London, England on February 5, 1993, which makes him a 29-year-old Aquarius. He stands at a height of 6 feet or 1.83 meters. Aside from ‘Bridgerton,’ Newton played the role of Luke Atwood in the 2009 BBC series ‘The Cut.’

He also starred in Disney Channel’s ‘The Lodge’ wherein he portrayed the character of Ben Evans. Furthermore, the actor also appeared in ‘Doctors’ and ‘Mr. Selfridge.’

Moving on to his Insta game, Newton is not the “take his shirt off” kind of guy for the feed, but no need to be disappointed because he still knows how to slay, and here are some of his stunning photos as proof:

Beautiful black and white photos incoming…

And then we have another pool moment 🙂

Here’s him casually waiting for Friday and looking gorgeous as usual.

He can wear just about anything, and will still look good in it <3

And of course, we can’t forget Newton in his Colin Bridgerton fit…

Stunning scenes <3 Hope you enjoyed 😉

Source: popbuzz.com