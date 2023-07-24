Moments When Mr Gay Europe Paul Dennison Served Thirst Online

Paul Dennison of England was hailed as Mr Gay Europe 2022 at the 14th Mr Gay Europe finale, which was finally held after two years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

A total of eight delegates participated in the final run to bring home the title, victory and trophy, and Dennison was ultimately announced as the winner after a close race. According to Mr Gay Europe’s website:

“He [Dennison] will hold the title until the new competition takes place in August 2023.”

Speaking of the close race, England’s Dennison won with 950 points while Italy came second with 940 points after the results of the challenges were added up to a final score. Said challenges were described as “hard and demanding,” and they include: personal interview, written test, sports challenge, and presentation of projects, among others.

And since this year’s Mr Gay Europe is just around the corner, let’s take a moment to admire the current title holder Dennison who has also mastered the art of trapping the THIRST for the gram… 😉

Source: mrgayeurope.com