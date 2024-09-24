Moments When Troye Sivan Set Instagram on Fire with His SEXY Pics

Troye Sivan is currently on tour with Charli XCX called the Sweat Tour, which is a co-headlining concert tour in support of their recent albums Something to Give Each Other and Brat, respectively.

There is no denying that Sivan is a talented singer, songwriter and actor, but there’s one other thing that he’s very good at — thirst trapping. His Instagram feed is proof of his thirst-worthy pics, and we’re here to give a run-through of his sexiest and most recent thirst traps. 😉

Starting off strong with his super hot snaps from i-D:

Next up, a shirtless selfie to promote the Sweat Tour, ’cause why not?

Scroll down for more of Sivan’s steamy thirst traps…

