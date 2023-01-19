Momentum Drops the Horrifying Trailer of Queer Indie Film ‘Swallowed’

Momentum Pictures recently dropped the trailer of the queer indie horror film ‘Swallowed,’ and it is quite disturbing, to say the least.

The thriller-mystery movie is set in a remote township on the border between Maine and Canada, and the plot reads:

“Lifelong friends Benjamin (Cooper Koch) and Dom (Jose Colon) spend one final night out on the dance floor before Benjamin makes a life-changing move from their small town to Los Angeles. Benjamin’s intimidated by the big city and landing a lead role in a gay porn production. He’s excited about the freedom of being himself. But he’s also sad to leave Dom behind, for whom he harbors unrequited love. Dom decides to send Benjamin off with a sum of cash to fall back on just in case, leading to a drug run that goes horrifically awry that descends into a backwoods nightmare of crime and bugs.”

‘Swallowed’ was written and directed by Carter Smith, and it is starring out actor Cooper Koch, Jena Malone, Mark Patton, and newcomer Jose Colon. The film was initially released on June 4, 2022, and it also won the Grand Jury prize for Best Feature at NewFest, which is an LGBTQ+ film and media festival based in New York.

Moreover, Momentum Pictures is targeting for ‘Swallowed’ to be released on February 14, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the horrifying trailer here:

Sources: hollywoodreporter.com, bloody-disgusting.com