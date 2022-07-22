Mo’Nique Comes Roaring Back With A Comedy Special & Feature Film

Mo’Nique is bringing her patented brand of razor sharp comedy and laser precision honesty directly to Netflix. The Academy Award winning funny lady is filming a comedy special for the streaming service in Atlanta later this year, with details to be announced (per Variety). Additionally, Mo’Nique will be re-teaming with acclaimed and groundbreaking director (and dear friend) Lee Daniels on the upcoming Netflix film The Deliverance starring alongside fellow acting dynamos like Tasha Smith, Miss Lawrence, Andra Day, and Glenn Close.

Mo’Nique’s path to returning to our screens has not been without its challenges. In 2019, Mo’Nique filed suit against the streaming titan, after stating she was only offered a paltry $500,000 for a comedy special (as opposed to other comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock both being offered $20 million dollars for their own). While the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, it clearly has brought Mo’Nique has come, as she puts it “home to Netflix”. Mo’Nique has also healed old wounds with Lee Daniels, who directed Mo’Nique in her Best Supporting Oscar-winning turn in Precious. A feud that spanned over a decade ended when Daniels made a surprise appearance onstage with Mo’Nique during an April comedy show, with Daniels taking ownership for his side of their feud, saying “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” he said. Going on to tell the crowd “She was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … that was God working, through both of us. And we’re gonna fucking do it again”!

Some of the first fans who will be turning into Mo’Nique’s Netflix comedy special and her return to the big screen will most definitely, be her LGBTQ fanbase. Mo’Nique has never been shy about acknowledging not just the love that she is aware of getting from the LGBTQ community, but the fact that it is reciprocal. She told me several years ago (via The Huffington Post) that “Baby, that community loved me when no one knew who Mo’Nique was. it was a group of beautiful young black boys who took in this little fat black girl and made me the center of attention before anyone knew who I was. When you tell me that I am an icon in that community, it fills me up. I am just saying to a community that loves me, I love you back. And thank you”.

