Mo’Nique Conquers the Stage in New Netflix Comedy Special

Although she has been performing standup throughout her career, Mo’Nique‘s brand-new Netflix comedy special, My Name is Mo’Nique, marks her grand return to the big time.

In 2018, the Oscar-winning actress and comedian called for a boycott against Netflix for racial and gender bias. The streaming giant offered her $500,000 for a comedy special, whereas it paid other comedians like Dave Chappelle, Amy Schmuer, and Chris Rock millions. Fortunately, both parties reached a settlement last summer.

Stepping back into the spotlight and delivering a career defining, powerhouse performance, Mo’Nique holds no bars in this special when it comes to discussing her life’s lessons, triumphs, and journey of unapologetically standing up for herself. Filled with laugh till you cry stories, as well as soul baring emotion, she promises that audiences will understand why she’s the way she is by the end of the show.

From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men, to why she “accepts” the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo’Nique lays everything out on the table with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor.

My Name is Mo’Nique is now available to stream on Netflix, and Instinct caught up with the entertainer to ask a few questions. Check out the full video interview below.

