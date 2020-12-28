Monique Samuels Drops ‘Drag Queens’-& Quits The Housewives

As arguably one of the most popular Housewives in the history of The Real Housewives of Potomac franchise, Monique Samuels was polarizing, to put it mildly. From battles with fellow Housewives Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon to a season defining (and legally entangling) brawl with Candiace Dillard, Samuels consistently demonstrated one thing; if you asked to be “dragged” (metaphorically or otherwise), rest assured it was happening. Inspired by the line “Drag Me Monique” that cast member Dillard uttered to her last season, Samuels dropped the video for her single ‘Drag Queens’ late last night (the same evening that the extended finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired).

The video for ‘Drag Queens’ is a full-on production, featuring appearances by Monique’s glam squad, her girlfriends, husband Chris Samuels, and her bird, fan favorite T’Challa. The six outfit changes pay homage to not just Samuels’ on and off-screen life, but also music icons such as Aaliyah, TLC and Beyonce. In a strong nod to drag superstars themselves, Iyana Deschanel & Brooklyn Heights make appearances in the video. In addition, performer & transgender activist Riley Knoxx (& Riley Knoxx Couture) are the official Wardrobe Designer for the production.

As Samuels drops her sizzling new single and video, she is saying farewell to The Real Housewives of Potomac after four years (she had previously confirmed that she did indeed receive a contract to return). Following a polarizing season that saw Samuels and Dillard engaging in a physical altercation (followed by talk of a plot to “expose” the alleged paternity of Samuels and husband Chris Samuels youngest child), Monique Samuels is saying farewell the Bravo franchise ahead of their sixth season. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back.”

