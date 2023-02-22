More Shirtless Chris Hemsworth (With Absolutely No Complaints!)

Another week, another shirtless Chris Hemsworth video. Not that I’m complaining!

The Marvel actor who plays the God of Thunder, Thor, knows how to play to his audience and is not shy at all when it comes to showing off his enviable physique. The voice, the body, the charm – it’s hard to find anything to critique when this man takes his clothes off.

Here is the new video, plugging Hemsworth’s Fall 2022 docu-series Limitless.

Limitless follows the Ghostbusters and Extraction actor trying to improve his mental and physical health by traveling the world and experiencing different cultures’ natural, home remedies. In documenting his journey, the 3x People’s Choice Award winner hopes to open minds to the worlds they’ve never seen before.

All six episodes of Limitless, from National Geographic and Disney+, are currently available for streaming in full. A second season has yet to be announced.

And here’s more recent, shirtless Chris Hemsworth because we deserve it.