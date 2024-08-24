Morgan Saint’s new release ‘Blazing’ already receiving great praise

Morgan Saint released her new single ‘Blazing’ this week. The song has accompanying vocals from her wife Carley Ridersleeve, an incredible artist herself, and she was one of our great interviews just a few years back (Car Astor Talks New Songs, True Lyrics, and Not having LGBTQ+ Role Models, But Trying To Be One).
Morgan’s newest song is a moving tune, a dreamy experience. When it comes to the lyrics, they’re quite heavy and the visuals are a bit unsettling. Maybe Morgan’s words about the song might help us understand the emotions it is coveying
“Blazing is about a dissolving relationship. When we found each other, we were both lost and looking for someone to light the way. By the end, things had gotten messy and I felt I had to end it. We both shot out of this vortex with some cuts and bruises. I was able to heal and felt at peace with my decision, but unfortunately, the other person didn’t. Years later, I could still feel the heaviness of the other person’s unhappiness and I found myself wishing I could just lift the clouds over their head.”
I still fell in love with it during my first listen via pre release. Not only did I love it, Cosmopolitan named it one of “The Best Love Songs of 2024” and it just was released this week. High praise for a very fresh offering.
Give it a listen and a view. I hope you enjoy and I’ll include the lyrics at the end of the post for your review.
Blazing Lyrics
Rushing in like water, reaching for each other
Wasn’t long before we were drowning
Swear that I remember the way you kissed it better
Why’d we have to go down guns out blazing, out blazing?
Was my trust worth breaking? Is your chest still aching?
Were the plates and the books and the shots that you took worth taking?
Open up let the sun shine down
Put your windows down, let your head hang out
Open up let the sun shine down
Put your windows down, let your head hang out
(Three, two, one)
Big white house, with windows to the ceiling
Inside we were bleeding, sweeping up our feelings (Yeah, babe)
Wasn’t long before we were burning
Always drew the curtains baby, no one saw us hurting
Why’d we have to go down guns out blazing, out blazing?
Was my trust worth breaking? Is your chest still aching?
Were the plates and the books and the shots that you took worth taking?
Open up let the sun shine down
Put your windows down, let your head hang out
Open up let the sun shine down
Put your windows down, let your head hang out
Was my trust worth breaking?
Was my trust worth breaking? Is your chest still aching?