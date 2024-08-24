Morgan Saint’s new release ‘Blazing’ already receiving great praise

Morgan Saint released her new single ‘Blazing’ this week. The song has accompanying vocals from her wife Carley Ridersleeve, an incredible artist herself, and she was one of our great interviews just a few years back (Car Astor Talks New Songs, True Lyrics, and Not having LGBTQ+ Role Models, But Trying To Be One).

Morgan’s newest song is a moving tune, a dreamy experience. When it comes to the lyrics, they’re quite heavy and the visuals are a bit unsettling. Maybe Morgan’s words about the song might help us understand the emotions it is coveying

Advertisement

“Blazing is about a dissolving relationship. When we found each other, we were both lost and looking for someone to light the way. By the end, things had gotten messy and I felt I had to end it. We both shot out of this vortex with some cuts and bruises. I was able to heal and felt at peace with my decision, but unfortunately, the other person didn’t. Years later, I could still feel the heaviness of the other person’s unhappiness and I found myself wishing I could just lift the clouds over their head.”

I still fell in love with it during my first listen via pre release. Not only did I love it, Cosmopolitan named it one of “The Best Love Songs of 2024” and it just was released this week. High praise for a very fresh offering.

Give it a listen and a view. I hope you enjoy and I’ll include the lyrics at the end of the post for your review.

What are your thoughts? Feelings? I’ll have a chance to catch up with both Morgan and Carley for an interview in the coming weeks. Give me your feedback and questions and I can pass them along.

Connect with Morgan Saint:

Blazing Lyrics



Rushing in like water, reaching for each other

Wasn’t long before we were drowning

Swear that I remember the way you kissed it better Advertisement Two lost stars dancing on the High LineRushing in like water, reaching for each otherWasn’t long before we were drowningSwear that I remember the way you kissed it better Why’d we have to go down guns out blazing, out blazing?

Was my trust worth breaking? Is your chest still aching?

Were the plates and the books and the shots that you took worth taking? Open up let the sun shine down

Put your windows down, let your head hang out

Open up let the sun shine down

Put your windows down, let your head hang out (Three, two, one)

Big white house, with windows to the ceiling

Inside we were bleeding, sweeping up our feelings (Yeah, babe)

Wasn’t long before we were burning

Always drew the curtains baby, no one saw us hurting Why’d we have to go down guns out blazing, out blazing?

Was my trust worth breaking? Is your chest still aching?

Were the plates and the books and the shots that you took worth taking? Open up let the sun shine down

Put your windows down, let your head hang out

Open up let the sun shine down

Put your windows down, let your head hang out

Why’d we have to go down guns out blazing, out blazing?

Was my trust worth breaking?

(I don’t know)

Is your chest still aching?

(which way to go)

Why’d we have to go down guns out blazing, out blazing?

(I don’t know)

Was my trust worth breaking? Is your chest still aching?

(Why’d we have to go down so hard?)