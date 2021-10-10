Morning Moments, Busting Moves, Fur Balls & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week staring with Yesu Toro who definitely won the “morning selfie of the week.”

Sterling D. Walker asked folks to fill in his blank:

CBS News’ Thomas Hanson served up this totally fun video visiting the new set of CBS Mornings

Anthony Varrecchia took a post-workout morning swim:

Matthew Camp looks like he’s prepping for a Wonder Woman reboot:

Thara found his evening light:

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett soothed their aching backs:

Gabe in Chicago was busting some country moves as he moved into fall:

Chris Salvatore grabbed a blanket (dang it) as autumn came to Las Vegas:

Pit Crew member Bryce Eilenberg had his hands full of fur:

Kevin (aka Twinning_) says he doesn’t take many pics without his shirt and we’re not sure why…

Actor Wi Ha Jun paused to pose for Men’s Health Magazine:

Sander Jennings (TLC’s I Am Jazz) shared pics – flexed and unflexed – as he made a point about body positivity:

Pose star Dyllon Burnside offered insight into the true meaning of his song “Heaven:”

Ex-rugger Khail West danced his way into the weekend: