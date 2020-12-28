Most Handsome Faces of 2020 List Showcases Hot Men Worldwide

Who has the most handsome face of 2020? While there is no shortage of handsome faces in the world of pop culture, sports, fashion, and politics, the opinion on who is the most handsome varies on who you ask. One such voice is writer/ creator TC Candler who created the popular lists 100 Most Beautiful Faces and 100 Most Handsome Faces. The former has been around for three decades and the latter started in 2013.

Candler, with the help of his group, The Independent Critics, who are described by the group’s website as “a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world, organized by TC Candler, who search far and wide, listening to the many millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, and they then put together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty.”

The top pick in the seven-year history of the 100 Most Handsome Faces are Michael Fassbender, Jamie Dornan, Diego Boneta, Michiel Huisman, V (Taehyung), Jason Momoa, and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook).

The list showcases global superstars, new young celebrities, virtual unknowns/ upstarts, and according to the video, for the first time ever, an amateur entry. According to the video, the list receives 8 billion social media impressions, 1.5 billion likes/ shares/ messages, 3.5 million social media followers, 500 celebrity thank you’s/ messages, 150,000 worldwide news articles, and over a million Google results. The video also asserts that its lists get more annual views than People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful, The Maxim Hot 100, and AskMen’s 99 Most Desirable.

Among the top ten for the 100 Most Handsome Faces are:

Paing Takhon- Model/ Actor from Myanmar

Timothée Chalamet

2018’s Most Handsome Face- Jason Momoa

Xiao Zhan- Chinese actor and member of Chinese boy band X Nine

Jason Derulo

The top five are:

In his eighth year on this list, known for his role as Clark Kent/ Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, actor Henry Cavill

Last year’s top handsome face from the K-Pop boy band, BTS, Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook)

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films

Another member of the K-Pop group, BTS, and 2017’s Most Handsome Face, V (Kim Tae-hyung)

And the most handsome face for 2020, according to the 100 Most Handsome Faces list is:

Felix Kjellberg, best known as the Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie

You can view the entire list in the video below.

Did your choice for most handsome make the list? Do you agree with the list? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Independent Critics, TC Candler Official YouTube Channel, Instagram