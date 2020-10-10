HOT

Chris Evans' Does A Backflip Into His Pool While Shirtless

HOT

Shockingly, The Talk Appears To Have The Most Daytime Drama And Its Being Swept Under The Rug

TOP

Levy Discloses The Life Lesson He Learned From Oprah Herself

TOP

Nico Tortorella Gets Candid About Anal Sex in New Interview

Tovey, Bomer & More: The 10 Most Popular Openly Gay Actors of 2020

by
Credit: Mr. Man

We have seen a meteoric rise in actors who have come out as gay in the public eye over the years. And quite frankly we couldn’t be happier for them as they continue to awe us with each incredible performance they do.

To celebrate this, Mr. Man has compiled a list of the 10 most popular out actors of 2020 ahead of National Coming Out Day which takes place tomorrow, October 11. This group has a lot in common: they’re immensely talented individuals, have starred in television shows and movies that we know and love, and are all handsome to boot.

Take a look at their ranking below.

Credit: Mr. Man

10: Murray Bartlett

9: Daniel Franzese

Credit: Mr. Man

8: Dyllon Burnside

7: Ricky Martin

6: Miles Heizer

Credit: Mr. Man

5: Luke Evans

4: Cheyenne Jackson

3: Jonathan Groff

Credit: Mr. Man

2: Matt Bomer

Credit: Mr. Man

1: Russel Tovey

What do you think?