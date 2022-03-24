Mr Man Celebrates The Best (Un)Dressed Men In Hollywood

As Hollywood prepares to celebrate the best in acting, directing, and music (among countless other awards) at The 94th Academy Awards this weekend, it is another award rundown that is getting a huge amount of buzz. Mr Man, the world’s leading online library of every male nude scene in the history of film and television is offering a bit of counter programming to Sunday’s splashy Oscars, with The Manatomy Awards, paying homage to 2021’s best in naked male film achievements, both small screen and large.

For large screen cinema, this year’s winner include Annette, Violation, and Best Picture winner PVT Chat. Ryan Reynolds snagged this year’s coveted Lifetime Achievement award for the work he has done in movies like The Proposal, and Deadpool, which remain favorites years after their release. The small screen though, was where a great deal of the attention went, and that is thanks to the dark comedy/drama of the summer, The White Lotus. We got a shot of Steve Zahn’s exposed (yet fake) testicles, and the office scene between Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage takes office politics to a whole different level. Additionally, BET’s All the Queens Men, showcased a businesswoman who makes her own way in the male nightclub industry and included a plethora of eye-catching moments. That one grabbed Best TV Show with lead actor, Jeremy Williams, winning Best Full Frontal.

For the man behind MrMan.com, choosing the specific scenes and the particular movie star stunners who were featured in them, there is a simple formula. Phil Henricks of MrMan.com says “Bradley Cooper’s nude scene in ‘Nightmare Alley’ was one of the most hyped frontal debuts this year. And the scene lived up to the hype! We had to honor it and Mr. Cooper with a special award.” He went on to say “We also felt Benedict Cumberbatch’s moment of self-pleasure while his fellow cowboys splash around in the lake in the Oscar-nominated ‘Power of The Dog’ deserved special recognition”!