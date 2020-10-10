MrMan Celebrates National Coming Out Day By Naming Their Top Ten Openly Gay Actors

Sunday is National Coming Out Day, and it is a day that many of us celebrate simply standing in our truth and being who we are. With that pride in mind, MrMan, the leading online library of every male nude scene in the history of both film and television, is naming it’s Top 10 Openly Gay Actors. Performers who are not just living in their own truth, but putting that honesty into the performances that they are delivering on screen.

This year’s list is arguably the most diverse list yet, featuring stunning men of all shapes & sizes. From bear idol Daniel Franzese’s barely there appearance in Looking to Billy Porter and Dyllon Burnside’s landmark romantic scene in Pose, MrMan was sure to feature moments that captures the shift in our community today. Men over forty are represented (the smoldering Murray Bartlett and the fresh faced Luke Evans) as well as British actor Russel Tovey, who has appeared nude in shows like Looking and The Pass. Tovey also holds the dubious distinction of being the #1 openly gay actor that visitors to Mr Man request to see naked most frequently.

Among MrMen visitors, Looking seems to be the show that garners the most searches. From Murray Bartlett to Daniel Franzese to Russel Tovey to Hamilton star Jonathan Groff, four of the men on the list appeared on the sorely missed HBO show. American Horror Story checked in with stars like Ricky Martin and Matt Bomer making the list.

Phil Henricks of MrMen speaks of commending these performers for National Coming Out Day, saying “the talent and the programs featured on the Top 10 Openly Gay Actors list should be applauded this National Coming Out Day.” He went on to say “they are not only bold and courageous for living life as their authentic selves, but also for revealing their terrific bodies to the world!”

To check out the whole list of the Top 10 Openly Gay Actors, and the NSFW scenes they appeared in, visit: MrMan.com