Ms Daniels Nominated for Outstanding Host, Announces ‘DILFs’ Season 3

More DILFs. More awards. More Stormy Daniels. This is exactly the type of news I needed after a long work week.

Artie Davis, DaddyTV and OUTtv are proud to announce that Stormy Daniels’ television hosting career continues to thrive with major mainstream nomination, proving queer-produced media is here to stay. Fans of the hit TV series “For the Love of DILFs” have something to celebrate as the viral gay dating phenomenon has been nominated by the American Reality Television Awards, thanks to host Stormy Daniels.

Advertisement

“For the Love of DILFs” captured audiences with its heartwarming and humorous exploration of modern dating life. Stormy Daniels has hosted the first 2 seasons and will be returning for the third season later this year. Now, “For the Love of DILFs” is exactly the type of reality series I would audition for if I was single (sorry, Kevin!).

Expressing her excitement about the nomination, Daniels said, “I’m so honored to be nominated alongside amazing talent. When I took this gig, I thought it was going to be some kind of spoof. But over the past three seasons For the Love of DILFS has become a big piece of my heart. The OUTtv crew has become a little family – my husband included – and I work with them on other projects now. I think the joy and collaboration shows on screen, so I’m very happy to be representing all my Himbos and Daddies!”

For the Love of DILFs is the most streamed original series on OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ streaming service. Together, OUTtv and Stormy Daniels have proved that queer-produced media continues to thrive in today’s television market.

To cast a vote for Stormy, text ARTAS to 40691 to get your ballot in the US. For worldwide voting, visit TheARTAS.com. Voting is open until September 2, so make sure you get to the ballot and vote, vote, vote!